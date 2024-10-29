44 of the best places for a Sunday roast dinner or carvery across Derbyshire and the Peak District, according to Google reviews – perfect to visit this autumn

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 29th Oct 2024, 14:45 BST
These are some of the most popular places to enjoy a roast dinner across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District – ideal places to visit this autumn.

The roast dinner is undoubtedly one of Britain’s best loved dishes – and Derbyshire is blessed with a number of great pubs serving up this culinary favourite.

We have pulled together a guide of venues from all corners of the county that are highly recommended for their roasts.

All data was taken from Google and the pubs are not ranked in any particular order.

These pubs come highly recommended for their roast dinners.

1. Sunday lunches

These pubs come highly recommended for their roast dinners. Photo: Brian Eyre

The Manners has a 4.5/5 rating based on 1,100 reviews. One customer said: “Top-notch Sunday lunch. Roast potatoes are the best and the beef was also 10/10. Would go again.”

2. The Manners, Bakewell

The Manners has a 4.5/5 rating based on 1,100 reviews. One customer said: “Top-notch Sunday lunch. Roast potatoes are the best and the beef was also 10/10. Would go again.” Photo: Google

The Fox & Goose Inn has a 4.4/5 rating based on 391 Google reviews - earning plaudits for its “lovely atmosphere” and “fantastic food.”

3. Fox & Goose Inn, Wigley

The Fox & Goose Inn has a 4.4/5 rating based on 391 Google reviews - earning plaudits for its “lovely atmosphere” and “fantastic food.” Photo: Google

The Bulls Head has a 4.6/5 rating based on 1,100 Google reviews - and was recommended for its “fantastic Sunday roast in a beautiful location.”

4. The Bulls Head, Monyash

The Bulls Head has a 4.6/5 rating based on 1,100 Google reviews - and was recommended for its “fantastic Sunday roast in a beautiful location.” Photo: Google

