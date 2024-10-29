The roast dinner is undoubtedly one of Britain’s best loved dishes – and Derbyshire is blessed with a number of great pubs serving up this culinary favourite.
We have pulled together a guide of venues from all corners of the county that are highly recommended for their roasts.
All data was taken from Google and the pubs are not ranked in any particular order.
1. Sunday lunches
These pubs come highly recommended for their roast dinners. Photo: Brian Eyre
2. The Manners, Bakewell
The Manners has a 4.5/5 rating based on 1,100 reviews. One customer said: “Top-notch Sunday lunch. Roast potatoes are the best and the beef was also 10/10. Would go again.” Photo: Google
3. Fox & Goose Inn, Wigley
The Fox & Goose Inn has a 4.4/5 rating based on 391 Google reviews - earning plaudits for its “lovely atmosphere” and “fantastic food.” Photo: Google
4. The Bulls Head, Monyash
The Bulls Head has a 4.6/5 rating based on 1,100 Google reviews - and was recommended for its “fantastic Sunday roast in a beautiful location.” Photo: Google