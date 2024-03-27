Derbyshire pub set to reopen its doors this week after closing for “exciting refurbishment”
The Newdigate Pub on High Lane East, West Hallam, will open its doors again on Thursday, March 28 – after closing for over a fortnight to allow for a revamp of the venue.
A post on the pub’s Facebook page described the refurbishment as “exciting”, and photos have shown both the interior and exterior undergoing a complete overhaul.
The pub’s Wednesday night carvery will also be returning, starting from 5.00pm on April 3. The pub is certainly popular with residents – earning a 4.5/5 rating based on 1,583 Google reviews.
For more information ahead of the reopening, head to the pub’s Facebook page here.
