Derbyshire pub set to reopen its doors this week after closing for “exciting refurbishment”

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Newdigate Pub on High Lane East, West Hallam, will open its doors again on Thursday, March 28 – after closing for over a fortnight to allow for a revamp of the venue.

A post on the pub’s Facebook page described the refurbishment as “exciting”, and photos have shown both the interior and exterior undergoing a complete overhaul.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The pub’s Wednesday night carvery will also be returning, starting from 5.00pm on April 3. The pub is certainly popular with residents – earning a 4.5/5 rating based on 1,583 Google reviews.

The venue has been revamped and will open again tomorrow.