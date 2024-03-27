Derbyshire pub set to reopen its doors this week after closing for “exciting refurbishment”

A Derbyshire pub will welcome customers once again this week after a period of closure – during which the venue has undergone an “exciting” overhaul.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 27th Mar 2024, 13:48 GMT
The Newdigate Pub on High Lane East, West Hallam, will open its doors again on Thursday, March 28 – after closing for over a fortnight to allow for a revamp of the venue.

A post on the pub’s Facebook page described the refurbishment as “exciting”, and photos have shown both the interior and exterior undergoing a complete overhaul.

The pub’s Wednesday night carvery will also be returning, starting from 5.00pm on April 3. The pub is certainly popular with residents – earning a 4.5/5 rating based on 1,583 Google reviews.

The venue has been revamped and will open again tomorrow.

For more information ahead of the reopening, head to the pub’s Facebook page here.

