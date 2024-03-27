The roast dinner is undoubtedly one of Britain’s best loved dishes – and Derbyshire is blessed with a number of great pubs serving up this culinary favourite.
If you’re heading out over the Easter weekend, we have pulled together a guide of venues from all corners of the county – that are highly recommended for their roasts.
All data was taken from Google and the pubs are not ranked in any particular order.
1. Roast dinners
These are some of the best places for roast dinners across Derbyshire. Photo: Brian Eyre/Jason Chadwick
2. The Prince of Wales, Baslow
The Prince of Wales has a 4.5/5 rating based on 533 Google reviews - winning praise for its “delicious food, excellent staff and good beer.” Photo: Google
3. The Manners, Bakewell
The Manners has a 4.5/5 rating based on 1,100 reviews. One customer said: “Top-notch Sunday lunch. Roast potatoes are the best and the beef was also 10/10. Would go again.” Photo: Google
4. Fox & Goose Inn, Wigley
The Fox & Goose Inn has a 4.4/5 rating based on 391 Google reviews - earning plaudits for its “lovely atmosphere” and “fantastic food.” Photo: Google