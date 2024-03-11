Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Crown on Ashley Lane in Killamarsh will reopen this week – with the pub undergoing a revamp before being relaunched.

In a post on the pub’s Facebook page, a spokesperson said: “The team would like to welcome you all with open arms to the new and improved Crown, where we will begin serving delicious, wholesome food from March 17. Feel free to bring your pooches along to our family-friendly bar.

“Join us on Fridays for karaoke – sing your heart out and dance your socks off! Stay tuned for more upcoming events, we are so excited to see you all.”

The Crown has received a new lease of life after being shut down in July last year. The team formerly at the helm of the venue said that, due to increasing family commitments and ongoing medical issues, they made the “incredibly difficult decision” to close the doors for good.