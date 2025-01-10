Derbyshire pub set to close for refurbishment next week – after being taken on by popular Chesterfield brewery

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 10th Jan 2025, 15:44 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A pub outside Chesterfield is set to close its doors for a refurbishment next week – with the venue now owned by a brewery based in the town.

The Lamb Inn, located on Loads Road in Holymoorside, is set to close next week to allow for a refurbishment of the pub to take place.

In a post on the pub’s Facebook page, a spokesperson confirmed the venue would be closed between Monday, January 13 and Friday, January 17.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Brampton Brewery added The Lamb to their portfolio of pubs back in October – which includes the Rose and Crown and Tramway Tavern at Brampton, along with The Glassworks on Sheffield Road.

The Lamb Inn is set to undergo a revamp next week.The Lamb Inn is set to undergo a revamp next week.
The Lamb Inn is set to undergo a revamp next week.

Before being taken on by Brampton Brewery, the pub was run by Robert and Debra Evans – the founders of Ashford in the Water‘s Peak Ales Brewery.

READ THIS: Car seized from dangerous Derbyshire driver

For more information, and any updates on the revamp of the pub, head to The Lamb’s Facebook page here.

Related topics:DerbyshireChesterfieldFacebook

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice