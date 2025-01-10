Derbyshire pub set to close for refurbishment next week – after being taken on by popular Chesterfield brewery
The Lamb Inn, located on Loads Road in Holymoorside, is set to close next week to allow for a refurbishment of the pub to take place.
In a post on the pub’s Facebook page, a spokesperson confirmed the venue would be closed between Monday, January 13 and Friday, January 17.
Brampton Brewery added The Lamb to their portfolio of pubs back in October – which includes the Rose and Crown and Tramway Tavern at Brampton, along with The Glassworks on Sheffield Road.
Before being taken on by Brampton Brewery, the pub was run by Robert and Debra Evans – the founders of Ashford in the Water‘s Peak Ales Brewery.
For more information, and any updates on the revamp of the pub, head to The Lamb’s Facebook page here.
