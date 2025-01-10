Derbyshire pub set to close for refurbishment next week – after being taken on by popular Chesterfield brewery

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A pub outside Chesterfield is set to close its doors for a refurbishment next week – with the venue now owned by a brewery based in the town.

The Lamb Inn, located on Loads Road in Holymoorside, is set to close next week to allow for a refurbishment of the pub to take place.

In a post on the pub’s Facebook page, a spokesperson confirmed the venue would be closed between Monday, January 13 and Friday, January 17.

Brampton Brewery added The Lamb to their portfolio of pubs back in October – which includes the Rose and Crown and Tramway Tavern at Brampton, along with The Glassworks on Sheffield Road.

The Lamb Inn is set to undergo a revamp next week.

Before being taken on by Brampton Brewery, the pub was run by Robert and Debra Evans – the founders of Ashford in the Water‘s Peak Ales Brewery.

For more information, and any updates on the revamp of the pub, head to The Lamb’s Facebook page here.