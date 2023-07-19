Derbyshire pub ranked among the best and most popular places to eat in the country by OpenTable
The Bluebell at Church Lane, South Wingfield was included in a list of the 100 most popular outdoor dining restaurants in the UK for 2023.
The pub is the only Derbyshire venue to have featured in the ranking, which was compiled using more than 1.3 million OpenTable diner reviews.
Visitors have given the Bluebell a 4.7/5 rating based on 1,549 reviews. Customers were impressed by the “calm surroundings”, “attentive staff” and “delicious food.”
The venue was praised for being dog-friendly, and won plaudits for its “lovely Sunday lunch.” Another reviewer was amazed by the “lovely views” on offer at the Bluebell.
For more information on the other venues featured on the list, head to the OpenTable website here.