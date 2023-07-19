News you can trust since 1855
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Jane Birkin dead: Singer and actress dies at the age of 76
Driver who killed former Hollyoaks actress Frankie Hough jailed
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time

Derbyshire pub ranked among the best and most popular places to eat in the country by OpenTable

A Derbyshire pub has been named as one of the best places for outdoor dining in the UK by OpenTable.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 19th Jul 2023, 13:32 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th Jul 2023, 13:33 BST

The Bluebell at Church Lane, South Wingfield was included in a list of the 100 most popular outdoor dining restaurants in the UK for 2023.

The pub is the only Derbyshire venue to have featured in the ranking, which was compiled using more than 1.3 million OpenTable diner reviews.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

READ THIS: 26 of Derbyshire and the Peak District’s most breathtaking places – including stunning waterfalls, scenic walks and remarkable attractions

The Bluebell was named as one of the UK’s best outdoor dining venues.The Bluebell was named as one of the UK’s best outdoor dining venues.
The Bluebell was named as one of the UK’s best outdoor dining venues.
Most Popular

Visitors have given the Bluebell a 4.7/5 rating based on 1,549 reviews. Customers were impressed by the “calm surroundings”, “attentive staff” and “delicious food.”

The venue was praised for being dog-friendly, and won plaudits for its “lovely Sunday lunch.” Another reviewer was amazed by the “lovely views” on offer at the Bluebell.

For more information on the other venues featured on the list, head to the OpenTable website here.