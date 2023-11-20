Derbyshire pub and restaurant named among best gastropubs in the country after scooping prestigious award
The Good Food Award 2023/24 winners have been announced – with the Tickled Trout at Barlow claiming a Blue Ribbon in the Gastro Pubs category.
The prestigious Blue Ribbon is awarded to eateries with the highest number of votes – with customer ratings also used to help determine the winners.
The Good Food Award was established in 2002, and in the 21 years since then, it has worked to promote local, independent businesses serving up excellent food.
The awards are free to enter for all businesses, and winners are determined based on merit, making sure that the most deserving nominees are recognised for their efforts.
This is not the first award the pub, owned by Chris Mapp, has won. Back in 2021, the Tickled Trout was named pub of the year at the Love Chesterfield Awards 2021.
The venue is certainly popular with diners in the area – building up a 4.5/5 rating based on 668 Google reviews.