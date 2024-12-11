Customer reviews reveal 31 of the best places to eat in Chesterfield – including pubs, restaurants and cafes that are perfect to visit with family over the festive season

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 11th Dec 2024, 09:56 BST
These are some of the best places to eat across Chesterfield across the festive season – according to Google reviews.

Chesterfield is full of great places to eat – whether you’re looking for light bites at a cafe, a hearty gastropub meal or restaurants serving a range of cuisines.

These are 31 of the best pubs, cafes and restaurants across Chesterfield – all of which were rated highly by customers on Google.

All data was taken from Google and the eateries are not ranked in any particular order – will be visiting any of them over the coming weeks?

These Chesterfield eateries have garnered positive reviews from customers.

1. Best places to eat

These Chesterfield eateries have garnered positive reviews from customers. Photo: Brian Eyre

Sicily Restaurant has a 4.8/5 rating based on 379 Google reviews. One customer described it as a “family-run Italian restaurant” with “great food and a great atmosphere.”

2. Sicily Restaurant, Sheffield Road, Chesterfield

Sicily Restaurant has a 4.8/5 rating based on 379 Google reviews. One customer described it as a “family-run Italian restaurant” with “great food and a great atmosphere.” Photo: Brian Eyre

Odyssey has a 4.8/5 rating based on 695 Google reviews - winning praise for its “amazing food” and “huge portions.”

3. Odyssey Greek Restaurant, Knifesmithgate, Chesterfield

Odyssey has a 4.8/5 rating based on 695 Google reviews - winning praise for its “amazing food” and “huge portions.” Photo: Google

The Divan has a 4.8/5 rating based on 205 reviews - and was described by one customer as the “best restaurant in Chesterfield.”

4. The Divan, Lordsmill Street

The Divan has a 4.8/5 rating based on 205 reviews - and was described by one customer as the “best restaurant in Chesterfield.” Photo: Google

