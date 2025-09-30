Country pub nestled in scenic Peak District town celebrates after winning prestigious national award

A country pub in a scenic Peak District town is celebrating after scooping a prestigious national industry award.

The George in Castleton has won the top prize in the Best Sustainable Pub category at the Great British Pub Awards 2025.

In a post on the pub’s Facebook page, a spokesperson said: “Thank you all for the kind words and congratulations on our win at the Great British Pub Awards.

“We truly appreciate all the support and value every award we receive. But more to the point, we will continue to put the personally rewarding sustainability effort in and see where it takes us.”

The George has won another national award - recognising the team’s efforts to improve the pub’s sustainability.

The team at The George are no strangers to national recognition for their focus on sustainability. The owners attended a ceremony at the House of Commons last year after being named the Community Sustainability Hero Pub at the PubAid Community Pub Hero Awards 2024.

Another Derbyshire pub also scooped a prize at the Great British Pub Awards 2025, with Gasoline in Chesterfield being named as the Admiral Taverns Pub of the Year.