News you can trust since 1855
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Major incident’ unfolding in UK city with multiple roads closed
Met Office issues yellow heat warning amid soaring temperatures
Nottingham: Two people killed in city centre attack were students
Police issue update on Nottingham attack that left three people dead
Aircraft crashes into sea off South Wales coast
3 people dead in ‘major incident’ man arrested on suspicion of murder

Council gives green light to plans for new burger unit in Derbyshire town

Proposals for a new burger unit at a Derbyshire builders’ merchants were approved by the council.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 13th Jun 2023, 14:30 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th Jun 2023, 14:30 BST

On June 7, Bolsover District Council granted permission for a burger unit at the First Choice Aggregates builders’ merchants on Portland Drive, Shirebrook. The site is located to the south of the Shirebrook Fire and Police Station.

The application stated that the unit, constructed from a metal container, will create two full-time jobs.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It will open from 8.00am to 3.00pm between Monday and Friday, and 8.00am till 1.00pm on Saturdays. It is not expected to open on Sundays or Bank Holidays.

The unit will be located on Portland Drive.The unit will be located on Portland Drive.
The unit will be located on Portland Drive.
Most Popular

The proposals said that there will be no impact on the 14 parking spaces on the site, and no changes to vehicle and pedestrian access either to or from the public highway.

READ THIS: New beauty room plan for village home near Chesterfield

No objections to the plans were raised by the North East Derbyshire and Bolsover District Council Joint Environmental Health Service.

Related topics:CouncilNorth East DerbyshireShirebrook