Council gives green light to plans for new burger unit in Derbyshire town
On June 7, Bolsover District Council granted permission for a burger unit at the First Choice Aggregates builders’ merchants on Portland Drive, Shirebrook. The site is located to the south of the Shirebrook Fire and Police Station.
The application stated that the unit, constructed from a metal container, will create two full-time jobs.
It will open from 8.00am to 3.00pm between Monday and Friday, and 8.00am till 1.00pm on Saturdays. It is not expected to open on Sundays or Bank Holidays.
The proposals said that there will be no impact on the 14 parking spaces on the site, and no changes to vehicle and pedestrian access either to or from the public highway.
No objections to the plans were raised by the North East Derbyshire and Bolsover District Council Joint Environmental Health Service.