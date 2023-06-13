Council gives green light to plans for new burger unit in Derbyshire town

On June 7, Bolsover District Council granted permission for a burger unit at the First Choice Aggregates builders’ merchants on Portland Drive, Shirebrook. The site is located to the south of the Shirebrook Fire and Police Station.

The application stated that the unit, constructed from a metal container, will create two full-time jobs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It will open from 8.00am to 3.00pm between Monday and Friday, and 8.00am till 1.00pm on Saturdays. It is not expected to open on Sundays or Bank Holidays.

The unit will be located on Portland Drive.

The proposals said that there will be no impact on the 14 parking spaces on the site, and no changes to vehicle and pedestrian access either to or from the public highway.