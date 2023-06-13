New beauty room plan for village home near Chesterfield
A beauty room bid for a north Derbyshire village has been lodged with council planners.
The owner of 16 Gallery Lane, Holymoorside, who would be the part-time employee in the planned beauty room, has applied to North East Derbyshire District Council for change of use permission for the existing garage/store room at their property.
Clients would park on the drive that offers space for four vehicles.
An environmental health officer has informed the council that he has no objections to the proposals in principal.
The planning authority’s decision on the application is pending.