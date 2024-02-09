Community-owned Peak District pub close to tourist hotspots has “ambitious plans for the future” after revamp

The Anglers Rest in Bamford is a community-owned pub that has recently overhauled their menu and beer offering – as well as sprucing up the inside of the venue.
The pub, located below Bamford Edge and only 1.5 miles from Ladybower Reservoir, is popular with tourists – while maintaining the support of local residents.
The team at the Anglers Rest also has “ambitious plans” for the future – and these 11 photos show what to expect from the venue.
1. Look inside the pub
These photos offer a glimpse inside the Anglers Rest at Bamford. Photo: Brian Eyre
2. New chef and menu
Jonathan Lindley, from the pub’s volunteer Board of Directors, said: “We’ve got a new chef-manager who has got a great reputation in the Hope Valley and further afield, who has created a new menu for us. So far, it’s going down a bomb. The first three weekends that he’s been here, we’ve completely sold out. Everything has been fully booked, last Saturday we did 140 covers, whereas on a normal Saturday last year, we might have done 80 covers.” Photo: Brian Eyre
3. “Great news”
He added: “It’s great news. It’s a difficult time for everyone in the hospitality industry. Everyone is struggling with margins, costs and staff availability - it’s a perfect storm really. To have some really good news is good for us, and good for everybody else as well.” Photo: Brian Eyre
4. New beer offering
Jonathan said: “Alongside John having this great menu that people are loving, Jo Doyle has come from a really successful pub in Sheffield to run the front of house and the bar. She’s revitalised the real ale offering, still using local beers, including one that has been brewed especially for us by Torrside Brewery. Again, that’s all going really positively, we’re getting really good feedback about the choice of beers available and the way they are kept.” Photo: Brian Eyre