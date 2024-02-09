Community-owned Peak District pub close to tourist hotspots has “ambitious plans for the future” after revamp

2 . New chef and menu

Jonathan Lindley, from the pub’s volunteer Board of Directors, said: “We’ve got a new chef-manager who has got a great reputation in the Hope Valley and further afield, who has created a new menu for us. So far, it’s going down a bomb. The first three weekends that he’s been here, we’ve completely sold out. Everything has been fully booked, last Saturday we did 140 covers, whereas on a normal Saturday last year, we might have done 80 covers.” Photo: Brian Eyre