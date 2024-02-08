The shortlist for the Peak District, Derbyshire & Derby Tourism Awards 2024 has been revealed. The awards celebrate excellence and outstanding achievement across the county’s tourism and hospitality sector.
Finalists have been announced in 14 categories – from hotels, B&Bs and campsites to pubs, visitor attractions and unique experiences.
The winners in each category will be announced at an awards ceremony, held at the Museum of Making at Derby Silk Mill, on March 7 2024.
If you’re looking to plan a day out in Derbyshire and the Peak District, and you need some inspiration, the full list of nominees across the county is below.
2. The George, Hathersage
The George has been nominated in the Team of the Year and Pub of the Year categories. Photo: Google
3. The Maynard, Grindleford
The Maynard has been shortlisted in the Hotel of the Year and Taste of the Peak District, Derbyshire & Derby categories. Two people from the Longbow Bars and Restaurants team, who run The Maynard and The George at Hathersage, have also been nominated for awards. Emma West was shortlisted in the Tourism Young Achiever category, while Adrian Gagea was nominated for the Unsung Hero Award. Photo: jason chadwick
4. The Blind Bull, Little Hucklow
The Blind Bull at Little Hucklow is another contender for the Pub of the Year award. Photo: Brian Eyre