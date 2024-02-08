3 . The Maynard, Grindleford

The Maynard has been shortlisted in the Hotel of the Year and Taste of the Peak District, Derbyshire & Derby categories. Two people from the Longbow Bars and Restaurants team, who run The Maynard and The George at Hathersage, have also been nominated for awards. Emma West was shortlisted in the Tourism Young Achiever category, while Adrian Gagea was nominated for the Unsung Hero Award. Photo: jason chadwick