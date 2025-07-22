A pub in Chesterfield town centre is set to welcome customers through its doors this week after a period of closure – with its new owners excited to open the venue once again.

The Burlington, on Burlington Street in Chesterfield, will open to customers once again later this week following a brief period of closure.

The pub has been taken on by Stout and Stone Inns, who said they were excited to take on The Burlington and welcome residents back on Thursday, July 24.

In a post on the pub’s Facebook page, a spokesperson said: “Rediscover The Burlington, as this iconic venue is taken in a new direction in Chesterfield – where delicious pub dining and community spirit meet at this wonderful pub in the heart of the town.

“We are opening our doors from 4.00pm on Thursday, July 24, so make sure to pop in and visit us.

“We can’t wait to meet all the lovely people of Chesterfield and surrounding areas, so make sure to follow us on our new socials to keep up to date with the latest news and events – we are very excited to welcome you all.”

Stout and Stone Inns operate a number of pubs across the East Midlands, with venues in Nottinghamshire and Leicestershire – but The Burlington will be their first venture in the Chesterfield area.