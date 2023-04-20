Chesterfield town centre pub left in ‘sorry state’ set to be reopened next month after revamp

Molly Jarvis, 20, is set to reopen the Golden Fleece on Knifesmithgate in May – along with her partner James. She said the pub is undergoing an extensive refurbishment, after closing its doors two years ago.

“A lot of work is going on, which all starts on April 24. It got broken into not long back, so it’s in a bit of a sorry state at the moment.

“It’s going to cost a fair bit of money, but seeing a very beautiful pub in the town centre and walking past it every day while it looks so sorry, is upsetting and heartbreaking.”

Molly said she was driven to take the pub on after hearing stories from former customers – who ‘hate’ seeing the venue in its current condition.

“I never knew much about the Golden Fleece, I’d never really been in. Loads of people have been telling me stories about the pub and that’s made me want it even more.

“Hearing everyone’s memories and stories saying how nice the pub was, that they miss it, and how they hate seeing the state it’s in, it made me realise how much the pub needed to be open.”

Despite her age, experience certainly is not an issue for Molly. She currently runs the Three Merry Lads in Cutthorpe – and said much of her childhood was spent in and around her parents’ venues.

The Golden Fleece will reopen in May.

“I’m 20-years-old and I’m currently a bar manager at the Three Merry Lads in Cutthorpe – I manage that for my parents. Opening a pub with my partner James is a big step, especially for my age,

“I’ve got years of experience. My mum and dad are publicans so I’ve grown up in pubs all my life. They’ve had pubs, clubs, restaurants, hotels and B&Bs, so I’ve done it all.”

The Golden Fleece will officially reopen on Friday, May 19 – with a celebration taking place the following day.

Molly said: “On Saturday, May 20, that’ll be the big party and celebration. We want to thank everyone for the support and positive comments.

The refurbishment will start next week.

“I’m very excited. It’ll bring some life back into Chesterfield and get the town centre back on the scene. At the moment, Chesterfield isn’t Chesterfield anymore.

“The town centre needs it. Seeing a pub like that with so much history, it shouldn’t be shut. We need them – it’s a way of living. It’s the community spirit. People go into pubs even if they’ve had a bad day or they’re lonely, just to talk to someone.”

Molly and James have plans for entertainment once the pub is open again – and said that they wanted to create a family-friendly atmosphere at the venue.

“We’ve got loads of plans. We’re going to be doing discos and karaoke, especially on the opening night as well. We’ll also be doing bingo with a twist.

Molly said the venue had been left in a ‘sorry state.’

“With a lot of people from the Golden Fleece, it’s the older generation. I’ve had loads of people message to say they don’t feel comfortable in town anymore and they want somewhere safe to go.

“I want them to feel comfortable and to have families in – we won’t be accepting any trouble or foul-mouthed language. People will be warned nicely. It’s my business and my home, and I want to be able to look after people and bring a warm, safe place to customers.”

