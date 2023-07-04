Chesterfield pubs and clubs launch scheme to slash alcohol-related crime and make the town a safer night out

The Best Bar None accreditation scheme – supported by the Home Office and drinks industry – has been rolled out in Chesterfield to help reduce crime and disorder.

The scheme, which has been launched by Chesterfield Borough Council in partnership with Best Bar None, Chesterfield Pubwatch and Derbyshire Constabulary, is open to all licensed premises in the town centre.

It is designed to build positive relationships between the licensed trade, police and local authorities. It also aims to champion improvements in the way venues are managed and encourage best practice to be shared.

These are representatives from some of the pubs and clubs that have signed up to the Best Bar None scheme.

Councillor Jonathan Davies, CBC’s cabinet member for health and wellbeing, said: “Chesterfield has many great pubs, restaurants, bars and clubs. It is a great place to enjoy an evening out.

“Chesterfield is also a very safe place to live, socialise and visit. However, like towns and cities around the country, alcohol-related crime and disorder can sometimes be an issue. We want to ensure Chesterfield is even safer, and even more welcoming at night. That’s why we are really pleased to launch Best Bar None here.

“The scheme will strengthen relationships between the licenced trade, council and police to reduce alcohol-related disruption. It’s also a great opportunity for the many fantastic licenced businesses to showcase where their work is helping keep people safe.

“Over 85% of pubs and clubs in the town centre are already signed up to the scheme, in addition to others across the borough – including several in Hasland, Brampton and on Sheffield Road. I am looking forward to seeing Best Bar None make Chesterfield even better for residents, visitors and people working in the night-time economy.”

Roger Butler, the Chair of Chesterfield Pubwatch, said: “We at Pubwatch are very happy and excited to be rolling out the Best Bar None scheme. It is a fabulous opportunity for the bars in Chesterfield to come together to improve standards and safety through better training.

“The take up for the scheme has been very high and will give a good selection of accredited bars giving a warm welcome to their customers.”

As well as introducing the Best Bar None scheme, a new digital radio network has been launched in the town centre to help improve communication between businesses in a bid to reduce anti-social behaviour in the area.

The new radios will be used by licenced trade businesses to share information that will help to prevent anti-social behaviour across the town.

The new radios and digital system were financed by the UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF), along with contributions from Derbyshire Constabulary and Chesterfield Pubwatch.

The new digital radio network is just one initiative which is benefiting from funding through the UKSPF, after the council was successful in securing £2.6m from the Government fund.

If successful, the scheme will be expanded into other areas of the town in 2024. More information can be found here.