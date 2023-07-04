Company behind popular Chesterfield Pizza Pi set to be liquidated - as documents reveal it owes £35,000

Pizza Pi, the popular town centre restaurant serving up a range of pizzas and garlic breads, entered liquidation last month, just a year and a half after relocating to its new premises at the beginning of 2022.

Founded in 2017, the restaurant’s first premises was on Beetwell Street which they moved from in 2021.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But hit with Covid retrictions and the cost of living crisis, Pizza Pi started growing debts and during a General Meeting of the Company last month, a special resolution was passed that the company will be wound up voluntarily with Anderson Brookes Insolvency Practitioners Limited being assigned as a liquidator company.

Founded in 2017, the restaurant was hit with problems in 2021 when it was forced to leave its Beetwell Street location after only a three week notice period from their landlord. The restaurant moved to a new venue at Vicar Lane which could accommodate up to 50 customers - catering for twice as many as Pizza Pi’s old premises.

The statement of affairs published by liquidators on Friday, June 30, revealed that Pizza Pi Pizzeria Ltd owes a total of £35,805 to seven different creditors, including £17,000 owed to Barclays Bank.

In a statement to Derbyshire Times Rikki Burton of Anderson Brookes, who was appointed Liquidator of Pizza Pi Pizzeria Limited, said: “Unfortunately, the director started the business in September 2020 and so his business immediately faced trading difficulties as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

"The Company fell behind with its liabilities and despite the best efforts of its director, its turnover never reached the expected level. The director has therefore made the difficult decision to close the business and place the Company into liquidation.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ricky Marples, who used to own Pizza Pi Pizzeria Limited told Derbyshire Times that the restaurant has been bought by Infinity Pizza Ltd and will remain open – while the former team will run the venue.

Pizza Pi Pizzeria Limited, the company that owns Pizza Pi on the corner of Vicar Lane, has entered liquidation- but the restaurant has been bought by Infinity Pizza Ltd and will remain open. Ricky Marples will continue to run the restaurant.

He said: “It will not change anything for our customers. Selling a good pizza in a priority and we are happy that we can still do that.”

Mr Marples and his partner Nicola Rushton invested about £50 000 to convert the former Ann Summers store and relocate their food venue. The new restaurant accommodates 50 covers.

Ricky said at the time: “It was basically an empty shell when we took it, brick walls and concrete floor. We needed to build the kitchen, install the ovens and bars.”