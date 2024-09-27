Chesterfield pub set to close its doors today – after being placed on the market for £250,000
The Miners Arms, located on the corner of Bamford Street and High Street in New Whittington, will close its doors today.
In a post on the pub’s Facebook page, a spokesperson for the Miners Arms confirmed that the venue would be closing on Friday, September 27. The pub will open for the last time from 3.30pm this afternoon.
They added that a number of offers will be in place – including a £3 deal for any draught pints.
The pub is currently listed for sale on Rightmove – with a price of £250,000 being set for any prospective buyers.
The listing states that the Miners Arms would be ideal for a new owner seeking to continue the venue as a pub, or turn it into a restaurant. It also offers an opportunity for redevelopment to allow for alternative uses, subject to planning permission.
The pub includes a spacious lounge bar, function room and a kitchen space – along with a large cellar that was upgraded by the current owners.
The owners’ accommodation is described as “exceptionally spacious”, with five potential bedrooms, a living room, a kitchen and a large family bathroom.
There is also an “excellent” outdoor seating area, part of which is covered, along with space for a play area.
To view the full listing, head to the Rightmove website here.
