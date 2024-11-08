A new study has named the UK cities and towns where it is easiest to get a pint, with Chesterfield ranking sixth.

The research, conducted by free casino slots, play-book-slots.com, analysed data to find the number of pubs per 10 km2 in each UK city and town to identify the easiest places to locate a pint.

According to the findings, Chesterfield is the sixth-easiest place to get a pint. The town has 26.54 pubs per 10 km2, which is 112% above the national average of 12.51 pubs per 10 km2. Chesterfield finished behind Swansea, Gloucester, Brighton, Bristol, Newcastle and West Bromwich in the rankings.

To mark the achievement, we’ve compiled a list of Chesterfield’s best-rated boozers, based on Google reviews – which can be found below.

Chesterfield's best pubs These are some of Chesterfield's best-rated pubs.

The Anchor, Factory Street, Brampton The Anchor has a 4.4/5 rating based on 203 Google reviews. One customer said: "Amazing food, good prices and great service."

Crown & Anchor, Sheffield Road, Chesterfield The Crown and Anchor has a 4.6/5 rating based on 353 Google reviews. One customer said: "Dog-friendly - plenty of screens for football and decent beer."