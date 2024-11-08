A new study has named the UK cities and towns where it is easiest to get a pint, with Chesterfield ranking sixth.
The research, conducted by free casino slots, play-book-slots.com, analysed data to find the number of pubs per 10 km2 in each UK city and town to identify the easiest places to locate a pint.
According to the findings, Chesterfield is the sixth-easiest place to get a pint. The town has 26.54 pubs per 10 km2, which is 112% above the national average of 12.51 pubs per 10 km2. Chesterfield finished behind Swansea, Gloucester, Brighton, Bristol, Newcastle and West Bromwich in the rankings.
READ THIS: Historic Derbyshire pub on the edge of the Peak District set for £350,000 refurbishment under new owner – promising “high-quality service” and “premium local food”
To mark the achievement, we’ve compiled a list of Chesterfield’s best-rated boozers, based on Google reviews – which can be found below.