Chesterfield is named as one of the UK’s biggest pub hotspots – and these are 25 of the town’s best-rated boozers according to Google reviews

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 8th Nov 2024, 16:29 BST
These are some of the most popular pubs across Chesterfield – after the town was ranked among the UK’s best hotspots for boozers.

A new study has named the UK cities and towns where it is easiest to get a pint, with Chesterfield ranking sixth.

The research, conducted by free casino slots, play-book-slots.com, analysed data to find the number of pubs per 10 km2 in each UK city and town to identify the easiest places to locate a pint.

According to the findings, Chesterfield is the sixth-easiest place to get a pint. The town has 26.54 pubs per 10 km2, which is 112% above the national average of 12.51 pubs per 10 km2. Chesterfield finished behind Swansea, Gloucester, Brighton, Bristol, Newcastle and West Bromwich in the rankings.

READ THIS: Historic Derbyshire pub on the edge of the Peak District set for £350,000 refurbishment under new owner – promising “high-quality service” and “premium local food”

To mark the achievement, we’ve compiled a list of Chesterfield’s best-rated boozers, based on Google reviews – which can be found below.

These are some of Chesterfield’s best-rated pubs.

1. Chesterfield’s best pubs

These are some of Chesterfield’s best-rated pubs. Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
The Anchor has a 4.4/5 rating based on 203 Google reviews. One customer said: “Amazing food, good prices and great service.”

2. The Anchor, Factory Street, Brampton

The Anchor has a 4.4/5 rating based on 203 Google reviews. One customer said: “Amazing food, good prices and great service.” Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
The Crown and Anchor has a 4.6/5 rating based on 353 Google reviews. One customer said: “Dog-friendly - plenty of screens for football and decent beer.”

3. Crown & Anchor, Sheffield Road, Chesterfield

The Crown and Anchor has a 4.6/5 rating based on 353 Google reviews. One customer said: “Dog-friendly - plenty of screens for football and decent beer.” Photo: Google

Photo Sales
The Britannia has a 4.4/5 rating based on 260 Google reviews. One customer described the venue as a “great traditional pub.”

4. The Britannia, Old Hall Road, Brampton

The Britannia has a 4.4/5 rating based on 260 Google reviews. One customer described the venue as a “great traditional pub.” Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:ChesterfieldGooglePeak DistrictSwanseaWest BromwichNewcastleBristolBrightonGloucester
News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice