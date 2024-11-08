A Derbyshire entrepreneur has taken on his fourth pub – with the venue set to undergo a major £350,000 refurbishment before opening its doors again ahead of Christmas.

Longbow Venues, owned by Peak District hospitality entrepreneur, Rob Hattersley, will be taking on The Peacock at Owler Bar – with a refurbishment and relaunch set to take place before Christmas 2024.

The Peacock is a Grade II listed 19th century inn with expansive views across the Peak District heather moorlands. Built in the early 1800s by the Duke of Rutland, it is situated on the old turnpike road to Chatsworth House and Bakewell. Its unique location means it is an ideal spot for walkers, cyclists, tourists and nearby residents looking for a drink or a bite to eat.

Concorde BGW group, who have designed other Longbow sites, will be refurbishing The Peacock – with an expected investment of £350,000.

The pub will undergo an extensive refurbishment.

The focus will be on celebrating The Peacock’s heritage, spectacular location and many original features – including its solid oak floors and leaded windows and beams. The refurbishment will include a brand-new external seating area to take in the breathtaking views across the moorland.

The Peacock will cater for 130 diners with Raymond Blanc trained executive chef, Adrian Gagea, designing the menu. The premium pub menu will be similar to The Ashford Arms in Ashford-in-the-Water, which has proven incredibly popular with both locals and visitors from further afield.

The menu will feature pub classics with a modern twist alongside dishes inspired by the team’s travels and world flavours. Menus will change according to the season, and what is being grown nearby, with ingredients supplied by local farms, heritage brewers and artisan producers. The Peacock will be open daily for coffee, cakes and drinks – as well as lunch, dinner, Sunday roast and afternoon tea.

The team makes everything to order, meaning they can adapt the majority of the dishes to be gluten-free, and there will be numerous vegetarian and vegan dishes on the menu too.

Rob said: “The Peacock commands what must be the best pub views in the area, surrounded by the Peak District countryside. Whether you’re walking, driving, or cycling, you see it and it’s almost like a mirage, set against the rugged landscape. You can imagine how travelers must have felt 200 years ago, when they spotted it after a long tiring journey on the old turnpike road.

“We’re looking forward to bringing the same high-quality service, warm, welcoming, sympathetically designed interiors and premium, local food to the Peacock – that our guests have come to expect from every Longbow venue.

“Everything we have planned for The Peacock is about providing our guests with a premium pub experience. It’s about warmth, joy, cosiness, seasonal dishes that feel special but aren’t at all fussy or overcomplicated. It’s about feeling welcomed and at home as soon as you step in the door. It’s everything that we would ever want in a pub ourselves, and we can’t wait to share it.”

Rob founded Longbow Venues shortly before the pandemic hit, selling his house to fund his first venue, The Maynard in Hope Valley. He had a rocky start, which saw him on the brink of bankruptcy due to the nationwide lockdowns, but he has quickly established himself as a rising star in the Peak District hotel, pub and restaurant industry.

In March 2024, Rob opened the doors to The Ashford Arms, a historic high-end pub with rooms in Ashford-in-the-Water. It joined The Maynard, which has won numerous awards as a wedding venue, restaurant, and hotel, and The George – an award-winning historic bar, restaurant and hotel in Hathersage which was once frequented by Charlotte Brontë.

In April 2024, Rob also announced plans to transform the historic Royal Bank of Scotland building, in the heart of Bakewell, into a premium dining experience. This project is currently going through the planning approval process.

The Peacock announcement comes on the back of a slew of recent award wins for Longbow, including awards for Outstanding Growth and Excellence in Customer Service at the 2024 East Midlands Chamber Derbyshire Business Awards.

At the 2024 Westside & Southside Bar and Restaurant Awards, Longbow won Young Chef of the Year (Joe Barry from The George); Readers’ Choice Award - Restaurant of the Year (The Maynard); and Best Sunday Lunch (The Ashford Arms).

The Peacock Owler Bar will be open from 11am to 11pm, Monday to Sunday. Bookings are now open for the festive period here.