These places are not to be missed the next time you’re in Chesterfield.

Chesterfield bucket list: 29 things you need to do when you visit Chesterfield – including the best pubs, restaurants and scenic walks

If you find yourself in Chesterfield, these are some of the places you need to visit.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 30th Jun 2023, 16:44 BST

Chesterfield is full of great places to eat and drink – and has some beautiful spots to stretch your legs when you’re done.

Whether you’re a first time visitor or a long-time resident, these are some of the best restaurants, pubs and walks in and around the town – perfect for your Chesterfield bucket list.

Located on the edge of Chesterfield, there are three reservoirs to walk round at Linacre. There is a gentle five mile route that takes you around all three, and through the village of Old Brampton, before arriving back at the car park.

1. Linacre Reservoirs

Located on the edge of Chesterfield, there are three reservoirs to walk round at Linacre. There is a gentle five mile route that takes you around all three, and through the village of Old Brampton, before arriving back at the car park. Photo: RKH

The Stone Edge Cupola can be found near Ashover, close to the Red Lion pub. It was built in 1770 and is thought to be Britain's oldest free-standing chimney

2. Stone Edge Cupola

The Stone Edge Cupola can be found near Ashover, close to the Red Lion pub. It was built in 1770 and is thought to be Britain's oldest free-standing chimney Photo: Brian Eyre

Odyssey has a 4.7/5 rating based on 488 Google reviews - winning praise for its “amazing food” and “huge portions.”

3. Odyssey Greek Restaurant, Knifesmithgate, Chesterfield

Odyssey has a 4.7/5 rating based on 488 Google reviews - winning praise for its “amazing food” and “huge portions.” Photo: Google

These intricate wooden carvings are hidden away in woodland at Westwood.

4. Wooden sculptures, Westwood

These intricate wooden carvings are hidden away in woodland at Westwood. Photo: Julia Rodgerson

