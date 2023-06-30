Five-bedroom bungalow with games room, bar and hot-tub room hits the market for £750,000

’Picture perfect’, says Mansfield estate agency BuckleyBrown, of this magnificent five-bedroom bungalow, which boasts a games room, bar and even a hot-tub room.

And who are we to argue after having a look inside the Yew Tree Drive property in Huthwaite, which is steeped in quality and on the market for £750,000?

You can check out what we found by browsing through our photo gallery below. But suffice to say there is a bit of the wow factor about the modern and versatile bungalow, particularly as it sits in a convenient and popular location, close to shops, amenities and transport links.

A sizeable entrance hallway welcomes you to an incredible ground-floor space that boasts multiple reception rooms. They include a fabulous living/dining area, that amazing games room with a fitted bar, a sitting room and that superb hot-tub room.

There is also an impressive kitchen, a handy utility room, family bathroom and three of the five bedrooms, one of which benefits from an en suite.

The two largest bedrooms can be found on the first floor, which is accessed by a lovely carpeted staircase with glass balustrade. The master bedroom has a stunning open bathroom area, while an en suite is attached to the other bedroom.

Outside, marvel at a wonderful garden with spacious, well-maintained lawns, a patio and seating area, a pond with water features, decking, an array of mature trees and shrubs, and also outdoor lighting. In addition, a good-sized driveway and a garage offer off-road parking space.

After flicking through our gallery, feel free to visit the Zoopla website at zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/details/64801896 for more information, including a floor plan.

1 . Wraparound garden Outside the property is a wraparound garden that includes a large, well-maintained lawn and patio with seating area. Photo: BuckleyBrown Photo Sales

2 . Time to go upstairs It's time to go upstairs now, via the attractive hallway and the lovely, carpeted staircase with glass balustrade. Photo: BuckleyBrown Photo Sales

3 . Ground-floor bedroom Three of the five bedrooms are on the ground floor of the Yew Tree Drive property, including this one, which faces the side of the bungalow. Photo: BuckleyBrown Photo Sales

4 . Access to en suite A second shot of the second bedroom on the first floor. As you can see, there is access to an en suite shower room. Photo: BuckleyBrown Photo Sales

