Chesterfield brewery announces plans to add another pub to their estate – taking on their fourth venue in the town
Brampton Brewery, based on Chatsworth Road in Chesterfield, have confirmed that they are working to add another pub to their estate.
The brewery already runs the Rose and Crown and Tramway Tavern at Brampton, along with The Glassworks on Sheffield Road.
In a post on their Facebook page, a Brampton Brewery spokesperson said: “We are delighted to announce that we are in the process of adding a fourth pub to the Brampton Brewery estate.
“As a result, we have an exciting opportunity arising for somebody to manage this new pub for us, which is on the outskirts of Chesterfield.
“If you are interested in applying for the role of manager, please submit your CV to [email protected] by August 29 2024.”
Brampton Brewery added that, due to ongoing negotiations, the pub could not yet be revealed – but said that they hoped to be able to confirm the venue soon.
