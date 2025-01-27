Celebrate Chinese New Year 2025 with some of the best Chinese takeaways across Chesterfield and Derbyshire – based on Google reviews and recommendations from locals

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 27th Jan 2025, 11:35 BST
These are some of the most popular Chinese takeaways in Chesterfield and Derbyshire – perfect places to try during the Chinese New Year.

Wednesday, January 29 marks the Chinese New Year, with 2025 set to be the Year of the Snake.

Celebrations for the event last up to 15 days – and are the perfect excuse to try one of the many great Chinese takeaways in the area.

We have compiled a list of some of the most popular places for Chinese food across the county – based on Google reviews and takeaways recommended by our readers.

The eateries are not ranked in any order – let us know if we missed any of your favourites.

These are some of Derbyshire’s most popular Chinese takeaways.

1. Chinese takeaways

These are some of Derbyshire’s most popular Chinese takeaways. Photo: Google

China Town was one of the takeaways recommended by DT readers.

2. China Town, Newbold Road, Chesterfield

China Town was one of the takeaways recommended by DT readers. Photo: Google

Wong’s Kitchen won plaudits for its “lovely cooked food” and “friendly staff.”

3. Wong’s Kitchen, High Street, Clay Cross

Wong’s Kitchen won plaudits for its “lovely cooked food” and “friendly staff.” Photo: Google

Golden Lee had impressed Derbyshire Times readers with its offering.

4. Golden Lee, Newbold Road, Chesterfield

Golden Lee had impressed Derbyshire Times readers with its offering. Photo: Google

