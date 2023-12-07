Can you spot anyone you know in these great photos from flood victims charity night at popular Chesterfield pub?

A Chesterfield town centre pub held a charity event to raise funds for the children of flood victims ahead of Christmas.

The Victoria on Knifesmithgate hosted a fundraising event on Saturday, December 2 – to support the children of those impacted by the severe flooding that hit Chesterfield back in October.

The event saw a total of £1,000 donated. The team at the venue were full of praise for the organisers, their staff and the punters who came out to get behind the fundraiser.

Can you spot anyone you know in these 14 photos from the event?

