News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING
These are some of the pictures from the event at the weekend.These are some of the pictures from the event at the weekend.
These are some of the pictures from the event at the weekend.

Can you spot anyone you know in these great photos from flood victims charity night at popular Chesterfield pub?

A Chesterfield town centre pub held a charity event to raise funds for the children of flood victims ahead of Christmas.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 7th Dec 2023, 16:22 GMT
Updated 7th Dec 2023, 16:23 GMT

The Victoria on Knifesmithgate hosted a fundraising event on Saturday, December 2 – to support the children of those impacted by the severe flooding that hit Chesterfield back in October.

The event saw a total of £1,000 donated. The team at the venue were full of praise for the organisers, their staff and the punters who came out to get behind the fundraiser.

READ THIS: First look at Chesterfield pub relaunched after lengthy period of closure – as owners aim to create welcoming venue

Can you spot anyone you know in these 14 photos from the event?

The Victoria’s charity night was well-supported by Chesterfield residents.

1. Charity night

The Victoria’s charity night was well-supported by Chesterfield residents. Photo: Sarah Knight

Photo Sales
The Victoria underwent a significant six-figure refurbishment back in October.

2. Newly revamped

The Victoria underwent a significant six-figure refurbishment back in October. Photo: Sarah Knight

Photo Sales
The ‘Kiss My Vic’ event ran from 8.00pm till late - with DJ Phat Mack taking over the decks.

3. ‘Kiss My Vic’

The ‘Kiss My Vic’ event ran from 8.00pm till late - with DJ Phat Mack taking over the decks. Photo: Sarah Knight

Photo Sales
This picture shows how busy the Victoria was last weekend.

4. Busy evening

This picture shows how busy the Victoria was last weekend. Photo: Sarah Knight

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Chesterfield