News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING
Second 'wonky' pub near Crooked House torched in suspected arson
Anti-Brexit protester Steve Bray ‘wrestled out’ of Tory conference
Northern leader hits out at PM’s ‘lies’ over rail projects and HS2
John Lewis boss Dame Sharon White to step down
Covid-19 vaccine scientists win Nobel prize for medicine
Two men - aged 53 and 65 - dead after horrific attack

CAMRA Peak District pubs: 20 of the best pubs across the Peak District and High Peak, according to CAMRA’s Good Beer Guide 2024

These pubs across the Peak District and High Peak have been ranked as some of the best in the country – after being inspected by CAMRA experts.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 2nd Oct 2023, 15:17 BST
Updated 2nd Oct 2023, 15:18 BST

The Campaign for Real Ale’s (CAMRA) Good Beer Guide, the UK’s best-selling beer and pub guide, has marked its 51st anniversary this year – after surveying 4,500 of the best pubs across the country.

READ THIS: 20 of the best pubs across Chesterfield, Dronfield, Clay Cross and north Derbyshire, according to CAMRA

A number of Peak District and High Peak venues have made it onto this prestigious list – and the full list can be found below. To order The Good Beer Guide 2024, visit the CAMRA website here.

These are some of the best pubs across the Peak District and High Peak.

1. Peak District pubs

These are some of the best pubs across the Peak District and High Peak. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
The guide says: “Set in the heart of the village of Hope, this large and atmospheric 16th century building has been an inn since 1730. Home of the Hope Valley Beer and Cider Festival, which is held on three bank holiday weekends a year.”

2. The Old Hall Hotel, Hope

The guide says: “Set in the heart of the village of Hope, this large and atmospheric 16th century building has been an inn since 1730. Home of the Hope Valley Beer and Cider Festival, which is held on three bank holiday weekends a year.” Photo: Google

Photo Sales
The Scotsman’s Pack is described as a “comfortable village pub with three lounge areas served by a central bar. Robin Hood’s companion Little John is reputedly buried in the nearby churchyard and the pub displays artefacts alluding to the legendary outlaw.”

3. The Scotsman’s Pack Country Inn, Hathersage

The Scotsman’s Pack is described as a “comfortable village pub with three lounge areas served by a central bar. Robin Hood’s companion Little John is reputedly buried in the nearby churchyard and the pub displays artefacts alluding to the legendary outlaw.” Photo: Google

Photo Sales
The Packhorse Inn has functioned as a pub since 1787. This venue, according to CAMRA’s inspectors, is “just a short stroll away from the stunning views of Monsal Head. Fresh local produce is a passion, an ethos extended to the beers, which always include a choice from the nearby Thornbridge Brewery.”

4. Packhorse Inn, Little Longstone

The Packhorse Inn has functioned as a pub since 1787. This venue, according to CAMRA’s inspectors, is “just a short stroll away from the stunning views of Monsal Head. Fresh local produce is a passion, an ethos extended to the beers, which always include a choice from the nearby Thornbridge Brewery.” Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:CAMRAHigh PeakPeak DistrictChesterfieldClay CrossDerbyshire