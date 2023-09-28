News you can trust since 1855
CAMRA Good Beer Guide 2024: 20 of the best pubs across Chesterfield, Dronfield, Clay Cross and north Derbyshire, according to CAMRA

These pubs across Chesterfield and north Derbyshire are among the best in the country – according to the experts at CAMRA.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 28th Sep 2023, 14:18 BST
Updated 28th Sep 2023, 14:19 BST

The Campaign for Real Ale’s (CAMRA) Good Beer Guide, the UK’s best-selling beer and pub guide, is celebrating its 51st edition – after surveying 4,500 of the best pubs across the country.

The Good Beer Guide, which is published annually by CAMRA, helps beer lovers take a barometer of the local beer scene. As well as covering 94 of Derbyshire’s venues, it also keeps a track of brewery numbers – with three opening their doors across the county over the last 12 months.

CAMRA Chairman Nik Antona said: “The last few years have been an incredibly difficult time for the industry, and we need more support than ever before to keep our nation’s pubs and breweries open and thriving.I’d encourage everyone to use this year’s Guide to visit the very best pubs and breweries across the UK and support them for generations to come.”

The list of Chesterfield and north Derbyshire venues featured in the guide can be found below. To order The Good Beer Guide 2024, visit the CAMRA website here.

CAMRA have ranked these pubs among some of the best in the country.

1. CAMRA recommended pubs

CAMRA have ranked these pubs among some of the best in the country. Photo: Google/Brian Eyre

The guide says: “This award-winning village pub has a warm welcoming atmosphere, with open fires on cold days. Recently taken over by Titanic Brewery, it offers 10 hand-pulled ales.”

2. The Old Poets Corner, Ashover

The guide says: “This award-winning village pub has a warm welcoming atmosphere, with open fires on cold days. Recently taken over by Titanic Brewery, it offers 10 hand-pulled ales.” Photo: Google

The Anchor was described as a “lively pub with music and weekly quiz nights”, with “five hand pull beers on the bar.”

3. The Anchor, Brampton

The Anchor was described as a “lively pub with music and weekly quiz nights”, with “five hand pull beers on the bar.” Photo: Google

The Beer Parlour was described by the guide as a “cosy, popular drinking establishment which is slightly tucked away off the main road. Up to eight changing real ales are available via hand pump.”

4. The Beer Parlour, Whittington Moor

The Beer Parlour was described by the guide as a “cosy, popular drinking establishment which is slightly tucked away off the main road. Up to eight changing real ales are available via hand pump.” Photo: Google

