Picturesque and historic 19th century Derbyshire property saved from threat of demolition

A village's historic former vicarage has been saved from demolition thanks to a preservation notice issued by Erewash Borough Council.Residents in Draycott were shocked to hear of the threat to picturesque Ferrestone House, which was built in 1875. It has extensive grounds and is valued at almost £1.3million.A parish council meeting where the potential demolition was discussed saw its highest ever attendance by the public – with some described as being “genuinely distressed”.Draycott and Church Wilne Parish Council wrote to Erewash Borough Council (EBC), urging the planning department to step in. The letter described the grand residence on Station Road as “a landmark building admired and coveted by many local residents”.A EBC spokesperson said of the preservation order: “This notice has effectively made Ferrestone House a temporary listed building pending consideration of its value to the nation by Historic England.”The parish council has contacted Historic England about listing the building permanently. It says the house appears to be in good condition and that Draycott would be robbed of its character by the loss of a “fine example of gothic revival Victorian architecture”.The vicarage was sold by the Diocese of Derby in 1961 and was recently advertised with local estate agent Robert Ellis. It used to be the home of Mr Jack Goss, the manager of Long Eaton’s Woolworths.