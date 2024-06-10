Brewery with pubs across Derbyshire and Peak District set to give 5,000 free pints to customers

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Derbyshire pub-goers could win big in the coming weeks – with a brewery set to give away over 5,000 free pints.

Robinsons Brewery have launched a new campaign, dedicated to celebrating their pub customers. This summer, the business is giving away over 5,000 pints across participating pubs.

Managing Director at Robinsons (Beer Division), Oliver Robinson, said: “We understand that our success is built on the support and loyalty of those drinking in our pubs. This special giveaway is our way of saying thank you for choosing to spend your time with us, enjoying the quality and craft that goes into every pint of Robinsons beer.

“Our Helles lager, a favourite among many, is brewed with the finest ingredients, offering a crisp and clean taste that’s perfect for the warm summer months. By giving away over 5,000 pints, we aim to bring a touch of joy and refreshment to our customers!

The New Inn at Chapel-en-le-Frith is among the Robinsons pubs dotted across the county.

“We invite everyone to join us in raising a glass to the spirit of togetherness and the joy of sharing a cold pint with friends and family. Here’s to many more memorable moments at Robinsons pubs!”

You can join the celebration by visiting a participating pub, purchasing a pint of Helles and scanning the QR code provided at the pub to enter. Winners will be selected from every participating pub, with lucky customers receiving vouchers redeemable for 52 free pints of Helles lager at their favourite Robinsons pub.

A Robinsons spokesperson added: “Customers are the reason for our success at the pub. This campaign not only rewards your loyalty but also supports lots of Robinsons’ independent businesses. By driving more customers through our doors, you help to create a thriving community hub where people can come together to enjoy good company and great beer.”

The full list of Robinsons pubs across Derbyshire can be found below:

Anchor Inn, Tideswell

Bulls Head, Castleton

Bulls Head, Ashford in the Water

Hare & Hounds, New Mills

New Inn, Chapel-en-le-Frith

Old Pack Horse, Chapel-en-le-Frith

Sboulder of Mutton, Chapel-en-le-Frith

The Crispin, Great Longstone