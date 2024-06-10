Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Bakery giant Greggs has agreed the lease on a 23-acre site in Derbyshire which will become a giant food factory and warehouse operation.

The move is part of Greggs’ ambitious growth plan, which will see the business open between 140-160 new shops this year, to add to the 2,500 shops it already runs across the county.

The new facility is being developed at SmartParc SEGRO Derby on a high-tech food manufacturing site in Spondon, Derby. Greggs will occupy a 23-acre plot on the campus. Following the construction of the building by the landlord, Greggs will develop the facility and install state-of-the-art manufacturing and logistics equipment to optimise the efficiency of operations on site. The site is expected to open in late 2026 and create up to 600 jobs.

The new purpose-built facility will provide additional manufacturing capacity for products - including new savoury and sweet production lines – as well as logistics for frozen storage and fully automated robotic shop order picking and distribution solutions from Swisslog, one of the world’s leading logistics automation companies. The facility will also have additional capacity to enable further investments to meet future category growth, innovation and development, including the capacity for at least five manufacturing platforms and the potential for new production lines to be commissioned to meet volume demand.

The new facility will make a range of Greggs productss - including new savoury and sweet production lines

The site has been designed with a focus on sustainability including the use of an onsite shared Energy Centre (a centralised heating and cooling system that recycles heat from refrigeration plants across the estate), a rainwater harvesting system, PV panels, EV charging points and a secure bike storage to help reduce local emissions.

Roisin Currie, Chief Executive at Greggs commented: “We are delighted to announce our new state-of-the-art facility at SmartParc SEGRO Derby. This purpose-built site offers significant flexibility to add new capabilities and lines as our business evolves. This is a significant step in our supply chain investment and will provide much-needed manufacturing and logistics support to power our ambitious growth plans.”