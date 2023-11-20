News you can trust since 1855
Best places for a quick bite in Chesterfield, Peak District and beyond as rated on TripAdvisor

Family life spares little time for eating out especially in the run-up to Christmas when there’s gifts to buy and Santa’s grotto to visit.
By Gay Bolton
Published 20th Nov 2023, 11:36 GMT

So it’s likely to be a quick bite in a pub or cafe or a takeaway from a chippy if you do manage to grab a meal on your travels.

Here’s a guide to some of the top places to eat in and around Chesterfield and the Peak District when you’re pushed for time, according to TripAdvisor reviews.

1. Quick bites

Get a quick bite to eat at the Toll Bar Fish & Chips at Stoney Middleton, Vintage Tearooms in Chesterfield and The Old Smithy Tearooms in Monyash, near Bakewell, pictured clockwise from top. Photo: National World/Google

Donkey Derby, Sheffield Road, Chesterfield, S41 8LS. Among the 577 reviews Keith M posted: "Good value food and excellent customer service."

2. Chesterfield

Donkey Derby, Sheffield Road, Chesterfield, S41 8LS. Among the 577 reviews Keith M posted: "Good value food and excellent customer service." Photo: Google

The Little Castle, Enterprise Way, Duckmanton, Chesterfield, S44 5HP. Among the 986 reviewsRhian W posted: "Great service, really attentive. Didn’t wait long for food either!"

3. Duckmanton

The Little Castle, Enterprise Way, Duckmanton, Chesterfield, S44 5HP. Among the 986 reviewsRhian W posted: "Great service, really attentive. Didn’t wait long for food either!" Photo: Google

The Vintage Tearooms, Steeplegate, Chesterfield, S40 1SA. Among the 432 reviews David W posted: "Popped in for a quick lunch - nice food, great service."

4. Chesterfield

The Vintage Tearooms, Steeplegate, Chesterfield, S40 1SA. Among the 432 reviews David W posted: "Popped in for a quick lunch - nice food, great service." Photo: Derbyshire Times

