Best Peak District pubs: 28 traditional pubs you need to visit this autumn across Derbyshire and the Peak District – based on Google reviews

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 30th Sep 2024, 13:50 BST
These are some of the most popular old-school pubs across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District.

Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District are a paradise for pub lovers – with plenty of traditional boozers located across the county.

To find the best old-school pubs in the area, the Derbyshire Times searched Google reviews to see which pubs were labelled as “traditional” by the people that know best – their customers.

The full list can be found below – and the pubs are not ranked in any particular order.

These are some of the county’s best traditional pubs.

1. Traditional pubs

These are some of the county's best traditional pubs.

The Packhorse Inn has a 4.7/5 rating based on 1,000 Google reviews. One customer described the venue as a “lovely traditional pub.”

2. Packhorse Inn, Little Longstone

The Packhorse Inn has a 4.7/5 rating based on 1,000 Google reviews. One customer described the venue as a "lovely traditional pub."

The Church Inn has a 4.7/5 rating based on 114 Google reviews - and was labelled a “fabulous traditional pub.”

3. The Church Inn, Darley Dale

The Church Inn has a 4.7/5 rating based on 114 Google reviews - and was labelled a "fabulous traditional pub."

This pub has a 4.6/5 rating based on 768 Google reviews - and was labelled a “gorgeous traditional country pub.”

4. The Bull at Foolow

This pub has a 4.6/5 rating based on 768 Google reviews - and was labelled a "gorgeous traditional country pub."

