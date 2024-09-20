Best Derbyshire pubs: 35 “hidden gem” pubs to visit this weekend across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District – based on Google reviews

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 20th Sep 2024, 15:22 BST
These pubs are among some of Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District’s best “hidden gems.”

Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District are home to some excellent pubs, but it is easy to miss some of area’s hidden gems – which even some locals don’t know about.

We’ve put together a list of some of the best ‘hidden gem’ pubs across the county – making it easy to plan your next trip out across Derbyshire.

The Derbyshire Times searched Google reviews to see which pubs have been classed as hidden gems by the people that know best – their customers.

The full list can be seen below – and the pubs are not ranked in any particular order.

These are some of Derbyshire’s best “hidden gem” pubs.

1. “Hidden gems”

These are some of Derbyshire’s best “hidden gem” pubs. Photo: Brian Eyre

The Packhorse Inn has a 4.7/5 rating based on 964 Google reviews. One customer described the pub as a “hidden gem that must not be missed.”

2. Packhorse Inn, Little Longstone

The Packhorse Inn has a 4.7/5 rating based on 964 Google reviews. One customer described the pub as a “hidden gem that must not be missed.” Photo: Google

The Robin Hood has a 4.4/5 rating based on 879 Google reviews. One customer said: “This place is a little gem.”

3. The Robin Hood, Baslow

The Robin Hood has a 4.4/5 rating based on 879 Google reviews. One customer said: “This place is a little gem.” Photo: Google

The Blue Stoops has a 4.2/5 rating based on 487 Google reviews. One visitor said it was a “hidden gem for us non-locals.”

4. The Blue Stoops, Walton

The Blue Stoops has a 4.2/5 rating based on 487 Google reviews. One visitor said it was a “hidden gem for us non-locals.” Photo: Google

