Award-winning gastropub nestled between Chesterfield and the Peak District is added to the Michelin Guide

A Derbyshire gastropub has been featured in the Michelin Guide – the latest in a number of achievements for the award-winning venue.

The Bulls Head at Holymoorside, near Chesterfield, has claimed yet another top culinary accolade – having been listed in the latest edition of the Michelin Guide.

The Michelin Guide inspectors said that the Bulls Head has built a “strong following” for being “gastronomically adventurous” – with the “passionate” team being praised for their efforts in welcoming visitors.

The kitchen team were lauded for their “great ambition”, with both tasting and à la carte menus available. The inspectors also highlighted their focus on “quality produce”, before adding that they were impressed by the “well-appointed bedrooms” on offer for those wishing to stay at the Bulls Head.

Chef-patron Mark Aisthorpe is pictured here.

Chef-patron Mark Aisthorpe took the pub on in 2016 and shot to fame on the Great British Menu in 2022. Having previously worked at a number of Michelin starred restaurants, including for names such as Gordon Ramsay and Marcus Wareing, Mark and his team have evolved over the years – but his philosophy of utilising the best possible local ingredients remains.

This is not the first achievement for Mark and the Bulls Head this year – having scooped the Estrella Damm Gastropub “One to Watch” 2024 Award.

The national award recognises The Bulls Head as an up-and-coming venue, likely to feature in Estrella Damm’s prestigious Top 50 Gastropubs list in future years.

The Bulls Head was also bestowed with three coveted AA Rosettes at a ceremony in September 2023.

The Bulls Head has been added to the Michelin Guide.