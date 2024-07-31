Award-winning gastropub nestled between Chesterfield and the Peak District is added to the Michelin Guide
The Bulls Head at Holymoorside, near Chesterfield, has claimed yet another top culinary accolade – having been listed in the latest edition of the Michelin Guide.
The Michelin Guide inspectors said that the Bulls Head has built a “strong following” for being “gastronomically adventurous” – with the “passionate” team being praised for their efforts in welcoming visitors.
The kitchen team were lauded for their “great ambition”, with both tasting and à la carte menus available. The inspectors also highlighted their focus on “quality produce”, before adding that they were impressed by the “well-appointed bedrooms” on offer for those wishing to stay at the Bulls Head.
Chef-patron Mark Aisthorpe took the pub on in 2016 and shot to fame on the Great British Menu in 2022. Having previously worked at a number of Michelin starred restaurants, including for names such as Gordon Ramsay and Marcus Wareing, Mark and his team have evolved over the years – but his philosophy of utilising the best possible local ingredients remains.
This is not the first achievement for Mark and the Bulls Head this year – having scooped the Estrella Damm Gastropub “One to Watch” 2024 Award.
The national award recognises The Bulls Head as an up-and-coming venue, likely to feature in Estrella Damm’s prestigious Top 50 Gastropubs list in future years.
The Bulls Head was also bestowed with three coveted AA Rosettes at a ceremony in September 2023.
Mark’s menus are hyper-seasonal and have a supply chain from a limited geographical area, relying on local forages, the restaurant’s own garden and neighbouring farmers to supply the best possible produce.
