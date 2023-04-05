The Chesterfield Arms on Newbold Road is set to be refurbished this month. The pub is run by Emma and Josh Clarke, and Josh said the main focus of the work is to revamp the outside of the venue.

“Work will start either towards the tail end of this week or the beginning of next week, depending on the weather.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The external work is the main part. The brewery that owns the pub, Everards of Leicester, is repairing and replacing a lot of the render that has blown off during several winters and fallen down.

The Chesterfield Arms will close for a few days later this month.

“Then it’s a whole new paint job, new signage, new lights – Everards do tend to look after the buildings a lot more than other breweries.”

The pub will close for a few days later this month for an internal refurbishment, and Josh said that they want to enhance the venue without changing its overall feel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re only shutting down properly for three or four days, during the week starting April 24. That’s for our internal refurbishment.

“We’ve got quite a lot of fixed seating that we’re getting reupholstered, we’re investing in new furniture in a lot of areas, new carpets, and a full paint job.

“We’re not trying to change the look or the feel of the pub, but we want to tidy it up. It’s worn very well and still looks good right now, but if left much longer it will start to deteriorate, and we don’t want that.”

Josh added that, after a positive couple of years for the venue after the pandemic, the refurbishment will help to continue the pub’s upward trajectory.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’ve invested a lot in the pub with the addition of the Resting Devil Brewery and the way we’ve altered some of the things post-Covid, so we want it to keep on looking good for our customers. We’re reinvesting into it, and hopefully it will keep going from strength to strength.

“The pub at the minute is doing really well - we’ve won a CAMRA pub of the year award and producer of the year for the brewery through the Chesterfield Champions awards.

“The old saying is ‘fix the roof while the sun is shining.’ We want to keep on putting back into the pub.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad