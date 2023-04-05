News you can trust since 1855
KInd-hearted bikers deliver Easter treats to Chesterfield domestic abuse charity

Big-hearted bikers made a special delivery to a Chesterfield charity that supports victims of domestic abuse.

By Gay Bolton
Published 5th Apr 2023, 15:23 BST- 1 min read

Members of Iron Cross MCC bought 40 Easter eggs which they had presented to the Elm Foundation today (Wednesday) for the 20 children currently in its care.

Kev West, secretary of the club, said: “When we handed the eggs over we received comments such as, ‘we really appreciate this, it makes such a massive difference’ and ‘Everything you donate makes a huge impact’.

"It was good to be able to support a local charity in an area (domestic violence) that individuals in the club hold close to our hearts for various reasons.

Iron Cross MCC members Paul Buckland (chairman), Kevin West (secretary), Gaz Knightly, Adam George and Mark Brook with representatives of the Elm Foundation, left to right.Iron Cross MCC members Paul Buckland (chairman), Kevin West (secretary), Gaz Knightly, Adam George and Mark Brook with representatives of the Elm Foundation, left to right.
"We've been supporting Gussies Kitchen since our Christmas Charity appeal and I was pleased that the Elm Foundation contacted us and asked for support.”

Bikers from Iron Cross MCC will be taking part in Theo’s Egg Run on Easter Sunday raising money for The Children’s Hospital Charity in Sheffield.

