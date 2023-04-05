Members of Iron Cross MCC bought 40 Easter eggs which they had presented to the Elm Foundation today (Wednesday) for the 20 children currently in its care.

Kev West, secretary of the club, said: “When we handed the eggs over we received comments such as, ‘we really appreciate this, it makes such a massive difference’ and ‘Everything you donate makes a huge impact’.

"It was good to be able to support a local charity in an area (domestic violence) that individuals in the club hold close to our hearts for various reasons.

Iron Cross MCC members Paul Buckland (chairman), Kevin West (secretary), Gaz Knightly, Adam George and Mark Brook with representatives of the Elm Foundation, left to right.

"We've been supporting Gussies Kitchen since our Christmas Charity appeal and I was pleased that the Elm Foundation contacted us and asked for support.”