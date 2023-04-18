Award-winning Chesterfield pub confirms closure dates ahead of refurbishment later this month

The Chesterfield Arms on Newbold Road is set to be refurbished this month – and will close from Monday, April 24 to Wednesday, April 26.

The venue, run by Emma and Josh Clarke, will reopen from 4.00pm on Thursday, April 27 – and Josh said that focus of the work is to revamp the outside of the venue.

“The external work is the main part. The brewery that owns the pub, Everards of Leicester, is repairing and replacing a lot of the render that has blown off during several winters and fallen down.

The Chesterfield Arms will close for a few days later this month.

“Then it’s a whole new paint job, new signage, new lights – Everards do tend to look after the buildings a lot more than other breweries.”

There will be some changes internally to help keep the pub looking fresh – but Josh said they would not be sacrificing the feel of the venue.

“We’ve got quite a lot of fixed seating that we’re getting reupholstered, we’re investing in new furniture in a lot of areas, new carpets, and a full paint job.

“We’re not trying to change the look or the feel of the pub, but we want to tidy it up. It’s worn very well and still looks good right now, but if left much longer it will start to deteriorate, and we don’t want that.

“We’ve invested a lot in the pub with the addition of the Resting Devil Brewery and the way we’ve altered some of the things post-Covid, so we want it to keep on looking good for our customers. We’re reinvesting into it, and hopefully it will keep going from strength to strength.

