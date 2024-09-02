Award-winning brewery in Derbyshire town announces “extremely difficult decision” to close its doors

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Derbyshire brewery has confirmed that it has made the “extremely difficult decision” to shut down.

Muirhouse Brewery, based at the Manners Industrial Estate in Ilkeston, is run by Richard Muir and his wife Mandy. Today, the couple confirmed that the brewery would be closing down - after having been launched over 13 years ago.

In a statement posted on the brewery’s Facebook page, Richard and Mandy said: “It is with a heavy heart that we make this announcement.

“We’ve enjoyed the last 13 and a half years, but all good things come to an end. Unfortunately, we’ve made the decision to close our brewery - a choice that has been extremely difficult to make.

The brewery has announced that it is set to close down.

“We’d like to thank you all for supporting us and, importantly, enjoying our multi award-winning ales. We’ve made some amazing friends along the way too.”

The pair added that the Muirhouse Brewery tap, the Weighbridge Inn in Burton, would be staying open.

They said: “The Weighbridge Inn is not affected by this decision and will continue to serve you good quality ales and laughs. Richard and Mandy.”

At the start of 2024, Muirhouse’s Magnum Mild scooped a Gold Award at CAMRA’s East Midlands Regional Competition. It claimed the prize in the Red, Brown, Old Ales and Strong Milds category.