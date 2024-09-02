Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The former Wilko in a Derbyshire town centre could be turned into flats under new plans.

Plans filed by Pegasus to Erewash Borough Council would see the upper floor of the former Wilko (now Poundland), in the Beeches shopping centre in Market Place, Long Eaton, turned into nine flats.

A decision will be made by the borough council in the next few months.

The upper floor of the town centre location, opposite the town hall, has been left vacant since September 2023 after Wilko closed its doors for good.

The former Wilko in Market Place, Long Eaton.

While Poundland moved into the former ground floor shop premises, the floor above has remained unused but could now get a new lease of life.

The plans from Pegasus would see the upper floor of the shopping centre turned into two one-bed one person flats; five one-bed two-person flats; one two-bed three-person flat; and one two-bed four-person flat.

Meanwhile, the exterior of the building would be changed to replace the windows and a bike storage unit would be installed in the existing car park, with seven parking spaces to be retained.

Pegasus aims to develop the former offices into flats through permitted development rights with a separate application for the minor exterior changes.

In its application, it says Erewash policies dictate that the scheme should have 14 parking spaces, but Pegasus argues it does not need to do this.

It details: “The application site has excellent accessibility to services and facilities due to its town centre location and as well as immediate access to bus services located to the front of the property.

“It is therefore considered that there would be a reduced reliance for residents to travel by car.

“The reduced level of car parking proposed is considered to be sufficient to serve the proposed residential use.”

It says the number of bike spaces provided meets the minimum requirements.

The applicant says the flats would have noise insulation to ensure noise from outside the properties is not too intrusive.

It also says the accommodation, in flood zone two, would be clear of any flood risk above a one-in-1,000-year event.

The Long Eaton Wilko closed on September 19 last year following the company entering into administration in August, putting 12,000 jobs at risk.