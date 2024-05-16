77 of the best pubs across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District that are perfect to visit this weekend – chosen by Derbyshire Times readers

By Tom Hardwick
Published 16th May 2024, 13:48 BST
Our readers have chosen 77 of their favourite pubs across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District.

Derbyshire is home to hundreds of pubs, offering everything from scenic country inns nestled in the heart of the Peak District, to lively venues located across the county’s towns.

We asked our readers to choose their favourite Derbyshire pub, and have compiled a list of 77 boozers that came highly recommended.

The pubs are not listed in any particular order, and the full list can be found below – are there any venues you think we missed?

1. Popular pubs

Karen Williamson said: “The Holme Hall Inn. Fantastic food, great friendly atmosphere and nothing is too much trouble. Sunday dinners are amazing and value for money.”

2. Holme Hall Inn, Chesterfield

Karen Williamson said: “The Holme Hall Inn. Fantastic food, great friendly atmosphere and nothing is too much trouble. Sunday dinners are amazing and value for money.” Photo: Google

Judy Basford said: “The Quiet Woman - great staff and great customers.”

3. Quiet Woman, Bolsover

Judy Basford said: “The Quiet Woman - great staff and great customers.” Photo: Brian Eyre

Charlotte Louise Madin said: “The Glassworks, Sheffield Road. Amazing staff and great landlord. Has live music on a Friday too, also serves a good pint of real ale.”

4. The Glassworks, Sheffield Road, Chesterfield

Charlotte Louise Madin said: “The Glassworks, Sheffield Road. Amazing staff and great landlord. Has live music on a Friday too, also serves a good pint of real ale.” Photo: Google

