The 24 most mispronounced places across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District, according to Derbyshire Times readers – including Bolsover, Edensor, Holymoorside, Alfreton, Rowsley, Eyam and Ilkeston

By Tom Hardwick
Published 15th May 2024, 15:48 BST
These are the most mispronounced place names across Derbyshire and the Peak District – according to Derbyshire Times readers.

There are plenty of towns and villages across the county that, when it comes to pronunciation, Derbyshire residents will take for granted.

But many people, particularly visitors and newcomers to the area, can find themselves struggling with some of these place names – which are often not pronounced as they first appear.

These are the 24 places across Derbyshire that our readers said were most commonly mispronounced – is there anywhere you think should be added to the list?

1. Mispronounced places

Photo: Brian Eyre/Jason Chadwick/Rachel Atkins

Lisa Holstead said: “Edensor, Rowsley and Somercotes.”

2. Edensor, Rowsley and Somercotes

Photo: jason chadwick

Star Gaze said: “Eyam.”

3. Eyam

Photo: jason chadwick

Kate Richards said: “Holymoorside - Hollymoorside.”

4. Holymoorside

Photo: Brian Eyre

