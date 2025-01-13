62 of the best restaurants you need to try in 2025 across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District – based on recommendations from locals

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 13th Jan 2025, 11:27 GMT
Our readers have recommended 62 restaurants to try across 2025 in Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District.

If you’re looking for great places to eat, there are plenty of options across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District – offering something to satisfy everyone’s tastes.

Our readers have picked their favourite restaurants and eateries across the county – and we have chosen 62 of those to help narrow down your options to try during 2025.

The list can be found below – and they are not ranked in any particular order.

These are some of the best places to visit for food across Derbyshire in 2025 - according to our readers.

1. Best restaurants in Derbyshire

These are some of the best places to visit for food across Derbyshire in 2025 - according to our readers. Photo: Brian Eyre

The Peacock at Barlow was certainly popular among our readers.

2. The Peacock at Barlow, Barlow

The Peacock at Barlow was certainly popular among our readers. Photo: Google

Figaro’s plant-based menu was well-received by Derbyshire Times readers.

3. Figaro, Allendale Road, Wingerworth

Figaro’s plant-based menu was well-received by Derbyshire Times readers. Photo: Brian Eyre

The Fox House came highly recommended by those who responded.

4. The Fox House, Longshaw

The Fox House came highly recommended by those who responded. Photo: Google

Related topics:ChesterfieldDerbyshirePeak District
