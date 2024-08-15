62 of the best restaurants and places to eat that you need to visit across Derbyshire and the Peak District this weekend – recommended by our readers

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 15th Aug 2024, 15:17 BST
Our readers have recommended 62 places to eat – perfect to try over the weekend across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District.

If you’re looking for great places to eat, there are plenty of options in Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District – offering something to satisfy everyone.

Our readers have picked their favourite restaurants and eateries across the county – and we have chosen 62 of those to help narrow down your options to try this weekend.

READ THIS: No-expense-spared philosophy results in amazing £700,000 family home on Derbyshire border

The list can be found below – and they are not ranked in any particular order.

There are plenty of great eateries to be found in every corner of the county.

1. Great places to eat this weekend

There are plenty of great eateries to be found in every corner of the county. Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
The Peacock at Barlow was certainly popular among our readers.

2. The Peacock at Barlow, Barlow

The Peacock at Barlow was certainly popular among our readers. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Delhi 41 is also featured on this list.

3. Delhi 41, Sheffield Road, Whittington Moor, Chesterfield

Delhi 41 is also featured on this list. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Figaro’s plant-based menu was well-received by Derbyshire Times readers.

4. Figaro, Allendale Road, Wingerworth

Figaro’s plant-based menu was well-received by Derbyshire Times readers. Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 16
Next Page
Related topics:DerbyshirePeak DistrictChesterfield