The upshot was an amazing, modern family home that is now one of the most attractive, and expensive, on the market in the area.

A price of £700,000 has been attached by Kimberley-based estate agents Watsons to the four-bedroom house that is located within a secure and exclusive development of executed properties, accessed via electric gates, on Pines Close, Selston.

It boasts superior fixtures and fittings throughout, such as oak doors and an oak staircase, Italian porcelain tiled floors with underfloor heating, ‘panoramic’ doors that allow natural light to flood in, an orangery with a Fatra roof and two sky lanterns and a high-spec, fitted kitchen, with granite worktops, top-end Neff appliances and even a gin bar.

The four double bedrooms upstairs, accessed via a spectacular gallery landing, include a master with dressing room and en suite, a second shared en suite and a family bathroom that oozes luxury.

Outside, a driveway with off-street parking space for four vehicles leads to a detached double garage, while a landscaped rear garden includes a turf lawn, trees, plants, shrubs and an Indian stone paved patio area with outdoor lighting, external power sockets and water supply.

Spacious and stylish lounge Let's start our tour of the £700,000 Selston house in the spacious and stylish lounge, which is the main reception room on the ground floor. Doors lead to both the dining kitchen and the orangery, while underfloor heating sits beneath an Italian porcelain tiled floor.

Inglenook fireplace The lounge features an Inglenook fireplace with oak beam and multi-fuel burner.

Opulent orangery Beyond the lounge is this bright and opulent orangery, with doors leading out to the rear garden, and windows to the rear and side. A Fatra roof encompasses two sky lanterns.

Dining area The orangery also has space for a dining area, while other assets include a porcelain tiled floor, underfloor heating and ceiling spotlights.