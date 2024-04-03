56 things to do and places to visit across Chesterfield over the Easter holiday – including the best scenic walks, pubs, restaurants and hidden gems

If you’re looking for things to do in Chesterfield over the Easter break, these are some of the attractions, pubs and restaurants that you need to visit.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 3rd Apr 2024, 16:26 BST

Chesterfield is full of great places to eat and drink – and has some beautiful spots to stretch your legs when you’re done.

If you’re looking for something to do over the Easter holiday, these are some of the best restaurants, pubs and walks in and around the town.

1. Places to visit over Easter

These are some of the places you should visit over the Easter break. Photo: Brian Eyre/RKH

Located on the edge of Chesterfield, there are three reservoirs to walk round at Linacre. There is a gentle five mile route that takes you around all three, and through the village of Old Brampton, before arriving back at the car park.

2. Linacre Reservoirs

Located on the edge of Chesterfield, there are three reservoirs to walk round at Linacre. There is a gentle five mile route that takes you around all three, and through the village of Old Brampton, before arriving back at the car park. Photo: RKH

The Stone Edge Cupola can be found near Ashover, close to the Red Lion pub. It was built in 1770 and is thought to be Britain's oldest free-standing chimney

3. Stone Edge Cupola

The Stone Edge Cupola can be found near Ashover, close to the Red Lion pub. It was built in 1770 and is thought to be Britain's oldest free-standing chimney Photo: Brian Eyre

Odyssey has a 4.7/5 rating based on 488 Google reviews - winning praise for its “amazing food” and “huge portions.”

4. Odyssey Greek Restaurant, Knifesmithgate, Chesterfield

Odyssey has a 4.7/5 rating based on 488 Google reviews - winning praise for its “amazing food” and “huge portions.” Photo: Google

