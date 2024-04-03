Moor Grange at Doehole Lane, Brackenfield, near Alfreton has been sympathetically refurbished by its current owners to incorporate its wealth of original features. Large rooms with high ceilings, a bespoke kitchen and a versatile annex are among the property’s features.
Four bedrooms are contained within the main house and one bedroom in the converted coach house.
The property is in an elevated location with spectacular south facing views of countryside.
Moor Grange is listed for sale on Zoopla and is marketed by Fine and Country – Derby; for further details, call 01332 220935.