Derbyshire property: Georgian home with converted coach house, outbuildings with planning consent and 21 acres in rural location is on sale for £1.75million

A stunning Georgian country home that has a converted coach house, outbuildings with residential planning permission in place and 21 acres of land is on the market for £1.75million.
By Gay Bolton
Published 3rd Apr 2024, 12:33 BST

Moor Grange at Doehole Lane, Brackenfield, near Alfreton has been sympathetically refurbished by its current owners to incorporate its wealth of original features. Large rooms with high ceilings, a bespoke kitchen and a versatile annex are among the property’s features.

Four bedrooms are contained within the main house and one bedroom in the converted coach house.

The property is in an elevated location with spectacular south facing views of countryside.

Moor Grange is listed for sale on Zoopla and is marketed by Fine and Country – Derby; for further details, call 01332 220935.

Moor Grange at Doehole Lane, Brackenfield occupies an elevated position with south facing views.

1. Impressive residence

Moor Grange at Doehole Lane, Brackenfield occupies an elevated position with south facing views. Photo: Zoopla

A converted coach house stands behind the main house.

2. Stone buildings

A converted coach house stands behind the main house. Photo: Zoopla

The bespoke kitchen has been designed to maximise natural light with roof skylights and patio doors that open to a spectacular view of the countryside.

3. Picturesque view

The bespoke kitchen has been designed to maximise natural light with roof skylights and patio doors that open to a spectacular view of the countryside. Photo: Zoopla

An elegant dining room for family lunches and dinner parties

4. Formal dining

An elegant dining room for family lunches and dinner parties Photo: Zoopla

