Derbyshire and the Peak District are full of brilliant country pubs – with great venues to be found in every corner of the county.

These are 55 of Derbyshire’s best country pubs, based on Google reviews – and should be at the top of your list of places to try if you’re visiting the county over the coming 12 months.

All data was taken from Google and the venues are not ranked in any particular order.

The Bulls Head, Monyash The Bulls Head has a 4.6/5 rating based on 1,100 Google reviews. It was described as a "beautiful, traditional and friendly pub in the heart of the Peak District", where "well-behaved dogs are welcome."

The Bridge Inn, Calver The Bridge Inn has a 4.2/5 rating based on 685 Google reviews - with the dog-friendly venue earning plaudits for its "lovely food."