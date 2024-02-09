News you can trust since 1855
51 places you need to visit in Chesterfield – including the best pubs, restaurants, bars, hidden gems and scenic walks

If you’re looking for things to do in Chesterfield, these are some of the attractions, pubs and restaurants that you need to visit.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 9th Feb 2024, 16:25 GMT

Chesterfield is full of great places to eat and drink – and has some beautiful spots to stretch your legs when you’re done.

Whether you’re a first time visitor or a long-time resident, these are some of the best restaurants, pubs and walks in and around the town – perfect for your Chesterfield bucket list.

These places are not to be missed the next time you’re in Chesterfield.

These places are not to be missed the next time you're in Chesterfield.

Located on the edge of Chesterfield, there are three reservoirs to walk round at Linacre. There is a gentle five mile route that takes you around all three, and through the village of Old Brampton, before arriving back at the car park.

Located on the edge of Chesterfield, there are three reservoirs to walk round at Linacre. There is a gentle five mile route that takes you around all three, and through the village of Old Brampton, before arriving back at the car park.

The Stone Edge Cupola can be found near Ashover, close to the Red Lion pub. It was built in 1770 and is thought to be Britain's oldest free-standing chimney

The Stone Edge Cupola can be found near Ashover, close to the Red Lion pub. It was built in 1770 and is thought to be Britain's oldest free-standing chimney

Odyssey has a 4.7/5 rating based on 488 Google reviews - winning praise for its “amazing food” and “huge portions.”

4. Odyssey Greek Restaurant, Knifesmithgate, Chesterfield

Odyssey has a 4.7/5 rating based on 488 Google reviews - winning praise for its "amazing food" and "huge portions."

Photo Sales
