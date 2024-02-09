News you can trust since 1855
The 24 most mispronounced places across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District, according to Derbyshire Times readers – including Edensor, Eyam, Alfreton, Ilkeston, Rowsley, Holymoorside and Bolsover

These are the most mispronounced place names across Derbyshire and the Peak District – according to Derbyshire Times readers.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 9th Feb 2024, 14:03 GMT

There are plenty of towns and villages across the county that, when it comes to pronunciation, Derbyshire residents will take for granted.

But many people, particularly visitors and newcomers to the area, can find themselves struggling with some of these place names – which are often not pronounced as they first appear.

These are the 24 places across Derbyshire that our readers said were most commonly mispronounced – is there anywhere you think should be added to the list?

These are, according to DT readers, some of the most frequently mispronounced places in Derbyshire.

Lisa Holstead said: “Edensor, Rowsley and Somercotes.”

Star Gaze said: “Eyam.”

Kate Richards said: “Holymoorside - Hollymoorside.”

