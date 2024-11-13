51 of the best chip shops, Chinese and Indian takeaways across Chesterfield, Matlock, Alfreton, Belper, Ripley, Heanor and more – based on Google reviews

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 13th Nov 2024, 11:37 GMT
These are some of the most popular takeaways across Chesterfield and Derbyshire, including chip shops, Chinese and Indian takeaways – along with great places for burgers or a pizza.

Chesterfield and Derbyshire are home to a number of great takeaways – with something to satisfy everyone’s tastes.

These are 51 of the best-reviewed takeaways across the area, according to Google – and all are perfect places to try over the weekend.

READ THIS: 21 pubs that have opened over the last 12 months across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District – and venues that have closed their doors for the final time

All data was taken from Google, and the eateries have not been ranked in any order.

These are some of the best takeaways across the county.

1. Derbyshire’s best takeaways

These are some of the best takeaways across the county. Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
Golden Lee has a 4.4/5 rating based on 188 Google reviews - winning praise for its “fantastic service” and “quality food.”

2. Golden Lee, Newbold Road, Chesterfield

Golden Lee has a 4.4/5 rating based on 188 Google reviews - winning praise for its “fantastic service” and “quality food.” Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Mint Leaf has a 4.4/5 rating based on 327 Google reviews - winning praise for its “superb food, service and atmosphere.”

3. Mint Leaf, Stonelow Road, Dronfield

Mint Leaf has a 4.4/5 rating based on 327 Google reviews - winning praise for its “superb food, service and atmosphere.” Photo: Google

Photo Sales
The Chatsworth Fish Bar has a 4.8/5 rating based on 68 Google reviews - winning plaudits for their “reasonable prices, decent portion sizes and friendly staff.”

4. Chatsworth Fish Bar, Chatsworth Road

The Chatsworth Fish Bar has a 4.8/5 rating based on 68 Google reviews - winning plaudits for their “reasonable prices, decent portion sizes and friendly staff.” Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 13
Next Page
Related topics:ChesterfieldMatlockBelperRipleyGoogleHeanorDerbyshire
News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice