Chesterfield and Derbyshire are home to a number of great takeaways – with something to satisfy everyone’s tastes.

These are 51 of the best-reviewed takeaways across the area, according to Google – and all are perfect places to try over the weekend.

All data was taken from Google, and the eateries have not been ranked in any order.

Golden Lee, Newbold Road, Chesterfield Golden Lee has a 4.4/5 rating based on 188 Google reviews - winning praise for its "fantastic service" and "quality food."

Mint Leaf, Stonelow Road, Dronfield Mint Leaf has a 4.4/5 rating based on 327 Google reviews - winning praise for its "superb food, service and atmosphere."

Chatsworth Fish Bar, Chatsworth Road The Chatsworth Fish Bar has a 4.8/5 rating based on 68 Google reviews - winning plaudits for their "reasonable prices, decent portion sizes and friendly staff."